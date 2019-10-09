Earlier this summer, we asked you to join us and the San Antonio Food Bank to help collect meals for children. And once again, you stepped up to the plate.

A huge thank you goes out to everyone who participated for making it a success. We were able to raise enough for 12.5 million meals, exceeding our original goal of 12 million meals.

Summer isn’t fun if you’re hungry. One in four San Antonio kids experience hunger during the summer school break.

Many children who struggle with hunger get a nutritious meal through reduced-price lunch programs each school day, but the summer months leave a gap that must be filled to make sure nobody goes hungry.

“During the summer months, many families stress out trying to figure out how to make ends meet,” said Eric Cooper, president of the San Antonio Food Bank. Families depend on school lunches to feed their children, he said.

In an effort to combat summer hunger, the San Antonio Food Bank, KENS 5 and our partners are aiming to fill up the Food Bank warehouse and feed as many children as possible.

And in 2019, that number was 12.5 million meals. Again, thank you for your donations.

