KENS CARES: Wounded Warrior Project is improving lives of recovering service members

The group gives a voice to recovering warriors' needs and empowers them to begin the journey to recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) began in 2003 as a small, grassroots effort providing simple care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. As their post-service needs evolved, so have their programs and services.

WWP serves veterans and service members who served in the military on or after September 11, 2001, and incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound during or after service.

Advancements in technology and medicine save lives, but the quality of those lives might be profoundly altered. WWP gives a voice to those needs and empowers warriors to begin the journey to recovery.

Thanks to the tremendous support of donors, these veterans and service members never pay a penny to get the help they need − from mental and physical wellness, career counseling and other support services to help them live their lives to the fullest.

Service members and veterans in need of help can visit woundedwarriorproject.org to find the programs and support you need to start your journey to recovery and civilian life.

If you would like to get involved with WWP and support the non-profit’s cause, there are several ways to help − host a fundraiser, participate in a 5K, volunteer, or donate at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Every step you take and dollar you raise will help empower wounded warriors as they take on their next mission.

Carry Forward 5K

WWP will be hosting the Carry Forward 5K in San Antonio on October 7. Participants can walk, jog, or run on event day. Registration is $35 for adults, $15 for kids 6-17, and free for kids 5 and under. WWP Alumni, veterans and active duty military are eligible for promotional and discounted rates.

WWP CARRY FORWARD 5K

October 7, 2023, at 7 a.m.

Mission County Park

6030 Padre Dr., San Antonio 78214



