KENS CARES: Join us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 16

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. It kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

SAN ANTONIO — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in San Antonio by the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s walk will take place on Saturday, October 16, at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The walk is a rain or shine event.

When you participate in the walk, your fundraising dollars help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in our community.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

There is no registration fee for the walk. However, every walker is asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

EVENT INFORMATION

REGISTRATION:

You can register in advance at https://bit.ly/3o3S5UT. You'll be able to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual. Registered walkers will receive a Promise Garden flower the day of the event. The color of the flower represents the walker’s connection to the disease.

DATE/TIMES:

Saturday, October 16

Registration: 8 a.m.

Ceremony: 9 a.m.

Walk: 10 a.m. (route length - 2 miles)

LOCATION:

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

17000 W. I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257

SAFETY:

The walk event will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. All walk attendees are asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

The association will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines and adjust the event-day safety protocols as needed.