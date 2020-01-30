SAN ANTONIO — They say time is like a river, a flow of memories, that will one day stop. For Sarah Pinchback, that almost came a little too soon.

"No one knew if I was going to wake up," the mother of two recalled.

In the middle of the night in early May, Sarah's husband woke up.

"I made a noise he said and he kind of gave me a nudge and no response," she told KENS 5.

"Then he turned on the light and still no response even after some gentle pushing and he called 911. They told him [to] move me off of the bed and on to the floor and gave him the directions on how to do CPR."

As an ambulance rushed to their home while Sarah's husband continued CPR. At the hospital, Sarah said she coded five times in the first 24 hours. Complications eventually landed her in a medically induced coma but she pushed through.

"The hospital said I was extremely lucky, my husband, that he was home that he was able to hear me and think quick on his feet," Pinchback said.

Luck she says she will never take for granted as she uses this second chance to encourage others to learn the skill that saved her life.

"CPR is why I'm here today," she insisted. "I need to make the best of the life that's given to me today."

After all, as we flow through this river of life, you have to cherish the journey.

Register for hands-only CPR training at SAhealth.com/heart or call (210) 575-0355.

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, February 1

9 – 11 a.m.

Methodist Hospital | Stone Oak

1139 E. Sonterra Blvd. – Classrooms 1 & 2

FREE TO THE PUBLIC