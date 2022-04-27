KENS CARES: Soldiers' Angels needs our help to ensure no soldier goes unloved

Volunteers are needed in San Antonio to help carry out the mission.

SAN ANTONIO — Soldiers’ Angels was founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton. Their mission is simple − provide aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. They support all six branches of the military as well as veterans of all generations.

At Soldiers’ Angels, they understand that joining the military is a lifelong commitment. From the stresses of the first deployment to raising a family in the military to potentially enduring life-changing wounds, and finally transitioning back to civilian life. They strive to support the military and veteran community through each stage of military service.

Their support teams and volunteers are the heart of their organization. Working virtually and on the ground, a global network of “Angels” come together every day to support the military community.

Virtual volunteers send care packages, cards, letters and baked goods to deployed, creating handmade blankets and craft items for veterans, throwing virtual baby showers for expectant military and veteran spouses and more. In-person volunteers assist at monthly food distribution for low-income, at-risk, and homeless veterans, visit patients and host luncheons at VA medical facilities, and assist in assembling care packages, box lunches, holiday stockings and more.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, nonpartisan organization, Soldiers’ Angels relies entirely on the generosity of our supporters, which include individuals, schools, civic groups, corporations, and foundations.

If you are a community member looking for a way to give back to our troops and their families, visit soldiersangels.org/ways-to-give or call 210-629-0020. Our soldiers and veterans are waiting for angels just like you.