Celebrate The Power of Sport on Saturday, March 9, as four new members are inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame: Bruce Collie, Malik Rose, David R. Schmidt and Jim Streety.

The evening’s festivities include a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, dinner, and a performance by disco band Le Freak. Proceeds benefit San Antonio Sports youth programs.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Stars at Night Ballroom

900 E. Market Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

Purchase tickets or sponsor a table:

http://sanantoniosports.org