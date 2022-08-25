KENS CARES: San Antonio Pets Alive! protects thousands of homeless dogs and cats

You can help by opening your heart and home to save these dogs and cats from being put to death.

SAN ANTONIO — Since 2011, San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA!) has saved the lives of 60,000+ homeless dogs and cats. SAPA! is the last chance for many of our city’s animals that were once slated to be killed at the city municipal shelter.

The mission of this lifesaving organization is to provide the essential programs and services needed to eliminate the killing of at-risk dogs and cats in San Antonio and surrounding areas due to lack of space, adoptions or fostering.

In 2021, SAPA! saved 4,745 dogs and cats. More than 2,800 animals were placed in foster homes, 2,905 animals were adopted, and 1,424 dogs and cats were transferred to rescue partners.

Although SAPA! has helped San Antonio achieve a high live release rate of more than 90%, homeless animals continue to be a problem in this city. Texas is now ranked #1 for animal shelter deaths. These vulnerable dogs and cats wander the streets searching for shelter and food, and are at risk of illnesses, car injuries, and abuse.

San Antonio Pets Alive! needs the help of the community. Thousands of lives are saved each year because of foster volunteers open their homes to care for cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.

Fostering or adopting frees up kennel space for other at-risk animals who desperately need SAPA!’s help. San Antonio Pets Alive! does not have a shelter and solely relies on fosters and rescue partners to provide safety and love to animals in need.

The number of animals that San Antonio Pets Alive! can save depends entirely on the number of people who open their hearts and homes to foster them.

Other ways to help include making a gift to San Antonio Pets Alive!, hosting a donation drive, volunteering, and spreading the word about our lifesaving work. To learn more, visit sanantoniopetsalive.org or call (210) 370-7612.

To view available animals:

https://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/adopt

To make a donation:

https://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/ways-to-give/donate-now

To view their wish list:

https://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/ways-to-give/wishlist