KENS CARES: SAAAACF working to improve quality of life for African Americans in San Antonio

The San Antonio Area African American Community Fund’s (SAAAACF) mission is to improve the quality of life through philanthropy for African Americans living in the San Antonio area.

This organization advocates and funds grants in these focus areas: equitable education, economic opportunity, community safety and justice.

Programs support African American social justice causes, young professionals, entrepreneurs and small businesses to help them grow and thrive.

Another area of focus is raising awareness about how zero-tolerance school discipline policies are perpetuating the exit of children of color at an alarming rate.

In 2021, SAAAACF partnered with The San Antonio Area Foundation to publish a report describing the state of the African American community in San Antonio.

The content addresses various challenges facing the African American community in the areas of population, education, employment and income, business and workforce development, health, housing, justice, and social issues.

The report, State of The African American Community In San Antonio and Bexar County, contains quantitative data for approximately 110 indicators disaggregated by race and ethnicity along with policy recommendations.

To support SAAAACF’s efforts to advance the lives of African Americans adults and kids in San Antonio, you can donate through the community outreach program of the San Antonio Area Foundation at: https://saafdn.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1132.

SAAAACF’s annual fundraising event, Renaissance with The Stars, features local leadership and celebrities as Star Dancers. This event takes place later this summer.

To learn more about SAAAACF, their committee members and community impact, visit https://saaaacf.org.