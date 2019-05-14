As summer break begins, access to a free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch ends for many kids.

A staggering 1 in 4 children in our community experiences food insecurity, which means more than 200,000 students are at risk of going hungry during the summer break.

Before his passing, Rowan Windham hoped to eliminate this problem. Each year, Methodist Healthcare champions a cereal drive to help reach Rowan's goal of ending childhood hunger.

In honor of the late Rowan Windham, KENS 5 and Methodist Healthcare will hold a telethon to accept monetary donations on Monday, June 3, to help reduce child hunger this summer.

Every $1 donated equals seven meals. If you would like to help, visit https://www.KENS5.com/millionmeals to find out how you can get involved.

Methodist Healthcare System Cereal Drive Dropoff Locations

Methodist Children’s Hospital: 7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229

Methodist Hospital: 7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229

Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital: 8026 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229

Methodist Stone Oak Hospital: 1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258

Metropolitan Methodist Hospital: 1310 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Northeast Methodist Hospital: 12412 Judson Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233

Methodist Texsan Hospital: 6700 W IH 10, San Antonio, TX 78201

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Hospital: 9150 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

About Rowan Windham

At age 4, Rowan was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. He spent more than 1,500 days in the hospital and underwent 100 surgeries.

He passed away in December 2016 at age 10 from complications from two bone marrow transplants.

Despite his battle with the disorder, Rowan affected the lives of countless people with his unwavering faith, courage, strength and love.

When Rowan learned of childhood hunger and the cereal drive at Methodist Children’s Hospital, he began asking the public to donate.

Rowan’s involvement and passion for the cereal drive made him synonymous with the event. The cereal drive continues today in his honor.

For more information, visit https://www.sahealth.com/cerealdrive.

KENS Cares is a partnership between KENS 5 and Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!