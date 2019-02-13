Grab your red dress and raise awareness for heart health! Join KENS 5 and Bill Taylor for the Red Dress 5K Fun Run and Walk at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 23. For more information and to register, visit www.sareddress.com.

A portion of the proceeds go to The American Heart Association’s movement to support healthier communities. Did you know that the risk of heart disease can often be prevented by making healthy choices through diet and regular physical activity?

This is just one way that KENS Cares for our community.

EVENT:

RED DRESS 5K FUN RUN AND WALK

PLACE:

Methodist Stone Oak Hospital

1139 E. Sonterra Blvd.

San Antonio, TX US 78258

DESCRIPTION:

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

7 a.m. Festivities and Late Registration

8 a.m. Red Dress 5K Fun Run & Walk (ends 11am)

Pets on leashes are welcome!

EVENT FEE:

A portion of the proceeds go to the American Heart Association

$30 until February 22

$40 on event day

PACKET PICK-UP:

Friday, February 22, 2019

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Methodist Stone Oak Hospital,

1139 E. Sonterra Blvd. San Antonio, TX 78258

WEBSITE:

www.sareddress.com