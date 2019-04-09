A Dream As Big As Texas! For the American Cancer Society, that’s a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer.

Join us for the 14th Annual Ranch Chic Fashion Show on Sept. 19, 2019, at the University of the Incarnate Word. Guests will enjoy a show featuring cancer survivor models and KENS 5 personalities wearing the latest in Western attire. It’s a show not to miss!

2019 RANCH CHIC FASHION SHOW

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Rosenberg Skyroom at the University of the Incarnate Word

847 E Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Register by Wednesday, Sept. 18, at https://bit.ly/2k21QEK

For more information, call 210-595-0221 or email susan.delano@cancer.org

ABOUT

For more than a century, The American Cancer Society has been leading the fight to end cancer. With your support, they have helped usher in an era where more people survive cancer than ever before. By translating research findings into action, they've seen a 20% decline in U.S. cancer death rates since the early 1990s.

KENS Cares is a partnership between KENS 5 and Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!