With temperatures rising, it’s time to help San Antonio stay cool.

Seniors living in homes without air conditioning or circulating air face a greater risk of heat-related injuries and fatalities during the summer.

This year represents the 23rd year for Project Cool, a partnership between the City of San Antonio, United Way and the San Antonio Fire Department.

Free box fans are available to senior citizens in need and individuals with disabilities all summer long. The goal is to distribute 5,500 fans to help provide relief from the hot temperatures.

Donations are needed throughout the summer months. Drop off a new 20-inch electric box fan to any San Antonio fire station or the Guadalupe Community Center (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

You also can make a monetary contribution. Checks should be made payable to “Project Cool c/o Catholic Charities” and can be sent to: Catholic Charities of San Antonio, 202 W. French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212.

If you are in need of a fan, call 2-1-1 for the United Way Helpline to find the Project Cool site nearest to you.

