KENS CARES: Project Cool keeps San Antonians safe from summer heat

Help those who need a break from the San Antonio heat by donating a box fan.

SAN ANTONIO — With temperatures rising, it’s time to help San Antonio stay cool.

Seniors living in homes without air conditioning or circulating air face a greater risk of heat-related injuries and fatalities during the summer.

This year represents the 24th year for Project Cool, a partnership with the City of San Antonio, United Way and the San Antonio Fire Department.

Free box fans are available all summer long to senior citizens in need and individuals with disabilities.

Donations are needed throughout the summer months. Drop off a new 20-inch electric box fan to one of the following locations:

St. Stephen's Care Center: 2127 S. Zarzamora St. (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays)

2127 S. Zarzamora St. (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays) Guadalupe Community Center: 1801 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays)

1801 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays) Society of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Texas Council: 2815 W. Southcross Blvd. (9 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays)

2815 W. Southcross Blvd. (9 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays) Bob Ross Senior Center: 2219 Babcock Road (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. weekdays)

2219 Babcock Road (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. weekdays) Claude Black Community Center: 2805 E. Commerce St. (10 a.m. - 2 p.m. weekdays)

You also can make a monetary contribution online here. Be sure to choose "Project Cool" in the donation designation menu.

Or you can write a check made payable to “Project Cool c/o Catholic Charities.” Mail it to: Catholic Charities of San Antonio, 202 W. French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212.

If you are in need of a fan, call 2-1-1 for the United Way Helpline to find the Project Cool site nearest to you.