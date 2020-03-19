There are everyday actions you can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like coronavirus.

  • Wash your hands
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
  • Stay home when you're sick
  • Cover your cough or sneeze
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

For more information, visit CDC.gov/COVID19.

