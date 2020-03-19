There are everyday actions you can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like coronavirus.
- Wash your hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home when you're sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
For more information, visit CDC.gov/COVID19.
When it comes to community, KENS cares! KENS Cares and our sponsor Methodist Healthcare are committed to making a difference in our community.