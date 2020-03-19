There are everyday actions you can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like coronavirus.

Wash your hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Stay home when you're sick

Cover your cough or sneeze

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

For more information, visit CDC.gov/COVID19.

