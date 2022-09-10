KENS CARES: Lace up your sneakers and help find a cure at Walk for PKD

One hundred percent of the funds raised go to critical research to help find treatments and a cure.

SAN ANTONIO — The annual San Antonio Walk for PKD is your chance to take a small step and make a big difference in the lives of those who have polycystic kidney disease, also known as PKD.

This year, the walk will be in-person. We encourage participants to unite and support those affected with this life-threatening genetic kidney disease.

Register as an individual, join a team or create a team and set a fundraising goal.

With your help, you can make a difference in the lives of millions faced with PKD.



ABOUT THE EVENT

San Antonio Walk for PKD

Saturday, September 10, 2022

O.P. Schnabel Park, Graff Pavilion

9606 Bandera Road

San Antonio, TX 78250

EVENT SCHEDULE

7:30 a.m. – Site opens / registration

8:45 a.m. – Start line ceremony with honorary emcees Sarah Forgany and Paul Mireles

9:15 a.m. – Walk begins (Choose a 1.0-mile or 3.0-mile route)

Register and donate: walkforpkd.org/sanantonio

ABOUT PKD FOUNDATION

The PKD Foundation helps patients and loved ones learn about PKD and how to manage the disease while maintaining a high quality of life. They do this through promoting research, education, advocacy, support and awareness on a national level, along with direct services to local communities across the country.