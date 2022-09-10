KENS CARES: Lace up your sneakers and help find a cure at Walk for PKD

SAN ANTONIO — The annual San Antonio Walk for PKD is your chance to take a small step and make a big difference in the lives of those who have polycystic kidney disease, also known as PKD.
One hundred percent of the funds raised go to critical research to help find treatments and a cure.
This year, the walk will be in-person. We encourage participants to unite and support those affected with this life-threatening genetic kidney disease.
Register as an individual, join a team or create a team and set a fundraising goal.
With your help, you can make a difference in the lives of millions faced with PKD.
ABOUT THE EVENT
San Antonio Walk for PKD
Saturday, September 10, 2022
O.P. Schnabel Park, Graff Pavilion
9606 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78250
EVENT SCHEDULE
7:30 a.m. – Site opens / registration
8:45 a.m. – Start line ceremony with honorary emcees Sarah Forgany and Paul Mireles
9:15 a.m. – Walk begins (Choose a 1.0-mile or 3.0-mile route)
Register and donate: walkforpkd.org/sanantonio
ABOUT PKD FOUNDATION
The PKD Foundation helps patients and loved ones learn about PKD and how to manage the disease while maintaining a high quality of life. They do this through promoting research, education, advocacy, support and awareness on a national level, along with direct services to local communities across the country.
The PKD Foundation is the only organization in the U.S. solely dedicated to finding treatments and a cure for polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and to improve the lives of those it affects. Since 1982, they have proudly funded $50 million in PKD research and leveraged $1.5 billion in government funding, while serving local communities across the country. To learn more about the foundation, visit pkdcure.org.