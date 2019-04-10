San Antonio Pets Alive! rescues dogs and cats selected for euthanasia at the San Antonio City Shelter. We save these animals after all other options have been exhausted.

The organization's vision is to make San Antonio a pet no-kill community.

SAPA! volunteers and foster teams work beside staff on these innovative programs to save thousands of animals who otherwise have no options.

Since its inception in 2012, SAPA! has saved more than 47,000 companion animals.

PAWS FOR CELEBRATION

Fundraising Dinner for San Antonio Pets Alive!

Date/Time: Friday, October 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Enchanted Springs Ranch at 242 State Highway 46 West, Boerne, TX 78006

Phone Number: 210-370-7612

Website: https://sanantoniopetsalive.org/paws-for-celebration/