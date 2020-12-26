KENS CARES: Mission accomplished for Bill's Elves this Christmas season!

Your contributions to our annual toy drive will help thousands of CPS children.

Attention, all elves: Mission accomplished!

Thank you for helping Bill's Elves raise funds this holiday season to bring toys to the children at Child Protective Services.

As of Dec. 22, we've raised more than $85,000 this year!

Your generosity is a Christmas miracle for thousands of local children under the care of Child Protective Services.

Happy holidays from KENS 5 and Methodist Healthcare.

