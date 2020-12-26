KENS CARES: Mission accomplished for Bill's Elves this Christmas season!

Attention, all elves: Mission accomplished!
Thank you for helping Bill's Elves raise funds this holiday season to bring toys to the children at Child Protective Services.
As of Dec. 22, we've raised more than $85,000 this year!
Your generosity is a Christmas miracle for thousands of local children under the care of Child Protective Services.
Happy holidays from KENS 5 and Methodist Healthcare.
Learn more about the Bill's Elves program here.
Thanks to your generous donations, we're helping to make this Christmas one to remember. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!