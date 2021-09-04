KENS CARES: Methodist Children's Hospital seeks kids to honor as 'Champions for Change'

Nominations are being accepted now for the next class of Champions!

SAN ANTONIO — After the passing of beloved patient and friend, Rowan Windham, in 2016, Methodist Children’s Hospital renamed its annual cereal drive to honor his legacy.

To take it a step further, Methodist created Champions for Change to continue his legacy. This program highlights kids like Rowan who show acts of leadership, compassion and selflessness. KENS 5 will publicly recognize each Champion for their unique and inspiring work through Methodist's partnership with KENS Cares.

Parents, teachers, school administrators and staff are encouraged to nominate students ages 6-18 who demonstrate leadership skills, who give back to the community, and exhibit good character and teamwork.

An ideal candidate has taken a stand for what is right, whether it be against bullying, homelessness, child hunger, and more. This Champion may also spend his or her time volunteering and advocating for causes larger than themselves.

If you know a child who fits this description, we want to hear from you! Please visit sahealth.com/cerealdrive to nominate your outstanding candidate. The nomination period is open through April 30, 2021. A panel of judges will review all nominations, and winners will be notified by May 5, 2021.

The search for the 2021 Champion class is held in conjunction with this year’s Rowan Windham Memorial Cereal Drive. At age 4, Rowan was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. He spent more than 1,500 days in the hospital and underwent 100 surgeries. He was 10 years old when he passed away in December 2016 due to complications from two bone marrow transplants.

Despite his battle with the disorder, Rowan influenced the lives of countless people with his unwavering faith, courage, strength and love. He is considered a true super hero for his community outreach.

When Rowan learned of childhood hunger and the cereal drive at Methodist Children’s Hospital, he began asking the public to donate. Rowan was so involved and passionate about the cereal drive, making him synonymous with the event.