KENS CARES: Help nourish over 4,000 homebound San Antonio adults and seniors

Volunteering for Meals on Wheels San Antonio can make a difference for your neighbors.

SAN ANTONIO — Meals on Wheels San Antonio is a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity and malnutrition, combats social isolation, and improves health of seniors in the community. Donating just $25 feeds a neighbor for one week. But it's more than the meals, it’s a friendly visit and a safety check too.

This month, Meals on Wheels’ programs across the country are celebrating the annual March for Meals commemoration of the historic day on March 22, 1972, when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

Wondering how you can participate?

Meals on Wheels is in urgent need of volunteers to deliver meals to homebound adults and seniors. Over 4,000 individuals receive 6 meals each week throughout Bexar County and Central South Texas. The organization would like to get back to seeing seniors 5 days a week to deliver food and provide the personal connection they need and deserve. In order to do that, your support is needed!

There are many ways to celebrate Meals on Wheels’ March for Meals.

Here are five ways to get started:

Volunteer to deliver meals

Refer someone whom you think might need meals

Check in on a senior or homebound neighbor!

Donate to provide meals to neighbors in need

Follow Meals On Wheels on Facebook