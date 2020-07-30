KENS CARES: Make-A-Wish 'Walk for Wishes' is going virtual

Going virtual also makes it possible to celebrate the Make-A-Wish mission with even more people in the community.

This year’s Make-A-Wish "Walk for Wishes" will be a virtual event! This will provide the best opportunity to raise essential funds to grant wishes, engage the entire community and build awareness while ensuring wish kids and supporters are able to stay safe and comfortable.

Even though Walk for Wishes will look different, much of what we love about the event will remain.

Live, virtual program with appearances by wish kids

Exciting opportunities to donate and raise funds to grant wishes

A family-friendly and fun-filled walk celebrating wish kids, but this time, in your neighborhood

Magical surprises throughout the day – in true Make-A-Wish style

Going virtual also allows a way to celebrate the Make-A-Wish mission with even more people in the community. Join hundreds of Texans as we walk to share the power of a wish with our own neighborhoods.

As we all seek some hope, let Make-A-Wish and our stories be a beacon of light and source of inspiration during these challenging times.

Here are five fun and easy steps to take part in the virtual Walk For Wishes on Sunday, August 16: