SAVE THE DATE

THURSDAY, MARCH 28TH! That’s when The Big Give begins. Show some love and support your favorite local nonprofits. Whether you care about the environment, arts, animal welfare, youth, health and wellness or veterans, The Big Give is a great opportunity to give back to the community and make a difference! Donations can be made via credit and debit cards and are tax deductible. Donate at www.thebiggivesa.org/.

ABOUT THE BIG GIVE

The Big Give is South Central Texas’ 24-hour day of online giving fueled by the power of generous donors, creative nonprofits, social media, collaboration and you. The goal of The Big Give is to support our local nonprofits that are committed to making South Central Texas a great place to live, work and play. Since 2014, 188,937 donors have given more than $20 million to more than 2,000 nonprofits through The Big Give, making it one of the most successful giving days in the country.