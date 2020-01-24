Methodist Healthcare's is kicking off its 2020 Hands-Only CPR initiative with the American Heart Association by offering free Hands-Only CPR training for the community on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Special guests and Methodist Healthcare ambassadors Sean and Claudia Elliott will receive hands-only CPR training alongside you. Come learn the simple steps from skilled instructors and help save lives!

According to the American Heart Association, when a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. CPR can double or even triple a person's chance of survival.

There are two easy steps:

Call 911! Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute. People are likely to remember the correct compression rate when trained to songs like "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees, "Crazy in Love" by Beyonce, or "Walk The Line" by Johnny Cash.

Methodist Healthcare's goal is to train 10,000 people on how to perform hands-only CPR this year.

Register for hands-only CPR training at SAhealth.com/heart or call (210) 575-0355.

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, February 1

9 – 11 a.m.

Methodist Hospital | Stone Oak

1139 E. Sonterra Blvd. – Classrooms 1 & 2

FREE TO THE PUBLIC

When it comes to community, KENS cares! KENS Cares and our sponsor Methodist Healthcare are committed to making a difference in our community.