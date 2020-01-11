KENS CARES: Join virtual Turkey Trot to help SA Food Bank feed families this Thanksgiving

You can run or walk in solidarity across San Antonio to help families in this time of need.

Registration is live and walkers and runners are encouraged to sign up early.

The 2020 event on Thanksgiving will be virtual. Walk/run your 5K from anywhere in the world.

Every registration provides a turkey for someone in need in our community

It’s the race that puts the “turkey” in Turkey Trot: the 10th annual San Antonio Food Bank Turkey Trot, presented by H-E-B. The pandemic has caused the Food Bank and H-E-B to take the race virtual, but this only means you can trot anywhere, anytime on Thanksgiving Day.

Walkers and runners can receive a Turkey Trot tech running shirt, finisher’s medal, and more as part of their registration. They also can opt to provide more than the one turkey provided from their registration.

Registration information can be found at: www.safoodbank.org/turkeytrot2020

“While we truly miss the annual event from the H-E-B headquarters and Commander’s House, this virtual event means that so many more can participate,” said Eric Cooper, President/CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. “We would expect more than 5,000 in-person, but this virtual option to run or walk a 5K (3.2 miles or so) means that anyone can participate from anywhere they happen to be on Thanksgiving Day."

"We hope to see families participate with multi-generations that have never come downtown for the race. It could be huge. And it all benefits those facing hunger.”

Walkers and racers will be asked to post their day-of photos in their social media platform of choice and tag the Food Bank (@safoodbank) or hashtag the race (#turkeytrotsatx).

The San Antonio Food Bank is a 501c3 non‐profit organization providing millions of pounds of food to over 530 charitable organizations in Southwest Texas serving those in need. In addition to food distribution, the San Antonio Food Bank provides numerous programs that not only solve the immediate problems of hunger, but help individuals and families gain long‐term food security. For more information about the San Antonio Food Bank, visit our website at www.safoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/safoodbank or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/safoodbank.