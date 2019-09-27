SAN ANTONIO — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in San Antonio by the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s walk will take place on Saturday, October 19, at Palo Alto College.

When you participate in the Walk, your fundraising dollars help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in our community.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

There is no registration fee for the Walk. However, every walker is asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The Walk is a rain or shine event.

Register in advance at https://bit.ly/2mK5kgc. Here you can register to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual. Registered walkers will receive a wristband and a Promise Garden flower the day of the event. The color of the flower represents the walker’s connection to the disease.



EVENT INFORMATION

DATE/TIMES:

Saturday, October 19th

Registration at 7:00am

Ceremony at 8:30am

Walk at 9:00am (route length - 2 miles)

LOCATION:

Palo Alto College

1400 W. Villaret Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224

CONTACT:

Trevor Baer | 210.822.6449 ext. 8107 | trbaer@alz.org



ABOUT ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

The Alzheimer's Association is a global organization, working to advance care, support and research across the world. From face-to-face support to online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives, the money you raise makes a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.