KENS CARES: Join us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 15th

When you participate in the walk, your fundraising dollars help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in our community.

SAN ANTONIO — More than 6 million Americans age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's disease. It kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in San Antonio by the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s walk will take place on Saturday, October 15, at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The walk is a rain or shine event.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

There is no registration fee for the walk. However, every walker is asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Register in advance at Act.Alz.org/SanAntonio. Here you can start a team, join a team or walk as an individual. Registered walkers will receive a Promise Garden flower the day of the event. The color of the flower represents the walker’s connection to the disease.

EVENT INFORMATION

LOCATION: Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 W IH-10., San Antonio, TX 78257

DATE/TIMES:

Saturday, October 15th

Event begins at 7:30 a.m.

Ceremony at 8:00 a.m.

Walk at 8:30 a.m. (route length: 2 miles)

CONTACT: Trevor Baer | 210-822-6449 ext. 8107 | trbaer@alz.org

The walk is moving forward with plans to host in-person events this fall while keeping your health and safety as top priorities. Registered participants who wish to walk from home can find more details in their participant center.

Your health and safety are top priorities. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.