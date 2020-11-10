KENS CARES: Join San Antonio's Walk to End Alzheimer's

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Support the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

The world may look a little different right now, but one thing hasn’t changed: our commitment to ending Alzheimer’s.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail. We invite you to participate in small, safe teams while others in your community do the same.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, October 24. When you participate in the walk, your fundraising dollars help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in our community.

All funds raised through the walk will further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

REGISTRATION / DONATION

To register or donate, visit act.alz.org/sanantonio. You can register to start a team, join a team, walk as an individual or simply donate. There is no fee to register for the walk.

WALK INFORMATION - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

9 a.m.

Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony – Watch here

9:30 a.m.

Walk your neighborhood

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Experience the view-only planted Promise Garden located at the Alzheimer’s Association Office, 10223 McAllister Freeway, San Antonio, TX 78216

