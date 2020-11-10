KENS CARES: Join San Antonio's Walk to End Alzheimer's

SAN ANTONIO — More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.
The world may look a little different right now, but one thing hasn’t changed: our commitment to ending Alzheimer’s.
This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail. We invite you to participate in small, safe teams while others in your community do the same.
This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, October 24. When you participate in the walk, your fundraising dollars help those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in our community.
All funds raised through the walk will further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.
REGISTRATION / DONATION
To register or donate, visit act.alz.org/sanantonio. You can register to start a team, join a team, walk as an individual or simply donate. There is no fee to register for the walk.
WALK INFORMATION - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
9 a.m.
Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony – Watch here
9:30 a.m.
Walk your neighborhood
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Experience the view-only planted Promise Garden located at the Alzheimer’s Association Office, 10223 McAllister Freeway, San Antonio, TX 78216
This important message is provided by KENS 5 and our sponsor Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!
ABOUT ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION
The Alzheimer's Association is a global organization, working to advance care, support and research across the world. From face-to-face support to online education programs and promising worldwide research initiatives, the money you raise makes a difference in the lives of those facing Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.