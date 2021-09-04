KENS CARES: Join the March of Dimes to fight for the health of all moms and babies in San Antonio

Every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one.

SAN ANTONIO — March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. They believe that every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one.

For 80 years, March of Dimes has helped millions of babies survive and thrive. Their mission is to prevent birth defects, infant mortality and premature birth.

Every year in the United States, approximately 380,000 babies are born early. Even a few weeks early can have serious health problems.

The March of Dimes is deeply concerned about the impact these premature births are having on the health and well-being of babies and moms.

In fact, premature birth and its complications are the No. 1 cause of death of babies in the United States.

March of Dimes is working to change that in communities across the nation.

The March of Dimes’ programs set out to educate medical professionals and the public, support lifesaving research, provide comfort and support to families in NICUs and advocate for those who need them most: moms and babies.

They are stronger and more committed than ever to guiding moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey no matter their age, socio-economic background or demographics.

Join March of Dimes for March For Babies: A Mother of a Movement. It’s more than just a walk. It raises critical funds to help support families throughout their pregnancy journey and opens the doors for all moms to have access to care.

By joining the movement, you’re ensuring that every mom and baby is healthy. Here are ways to help:

March For Babies registration at www.marchforbabies.org/event/sanantonio

Virtual Walk Celebration on May 8, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Make a donation at www.marchofdimes.org/giving