KENS CARES: Honor veterans at national cemetery with remembrance wreaths

Wreaths Across America aims to lay a wreath on every grave and say the name of each veteran aloud.

SAN ANTONIO — Wreaths Across America will remember and honor our veterans on Saturday, December 19, through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

There are more than 169,000 headstones at this national cemetery, and the goal is to raise enough money to lay a wreath on every grave and say the name of each veteran aloud.

The deadline to sponsor a remembrance wreath is Monday, November 30.

Join Wreaths Across America and KENS 5 by purchasing a wreath or donating to Group Code X0773 at: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/160770

EVENT INFORMATION

Saturday, December 19, at 12 p.m.

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

1520 Harry Wurzbach Road

San Antonio, TX 78209

VIRTUAL CEREMONY

View the ceremony on the Wreaths Across America/San Antonio Facebook page.

SAN ANTONIO CHAPTER CONTACT

For more information, contact Judy Carlile at carlilej@sbcglobal.net.

ABOUT WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Wreaths Across America is a program of honor, respect and dignity. The mission is to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH our children the price of freedom. Wreaths Across America is a national non-profit organization.