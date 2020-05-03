Celebrate the Power of Sport on March 28 as new members are inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The honorees include former UTSA Athletic Director Lynn Hickey, high school and college basketball scoring great Stan Bonewitz, professional and Golden Glove champion boxer Mike Ayala, former San Antonio Spurs Chairman Brigadier General Robert McDermott, and the 1972 Trinity University Men’s Tennis team.

The evening’s festivities include a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, dinner, and live entertainment by Resurrection - A Journey Tribute.

The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame is celebrating 25 years of sports excellence. Proceeds benefit San Antonio Sports youth sport and fitness programs.

These programs serve thousands of children across our community, particularly those in underserved neighborhoods.

To sponsor a table or purchase tickets, visit http://sanantoniosports.org.

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday, March 28th @ 5:30 p.m.

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Stars at Night Ballroom

900 E. Market Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

(210) 820-2112

