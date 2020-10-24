KENS CARES: Hands-only CPR can save lives | Watch now to learn

Be the difference for someone you love by watching the hands-only CPR training video.

SAN ANTONIO — Learn hands-only CPR in two simple steps. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple the chance of survival for a cardiac arrest victim.

Join Methodist Healthcare and the American Heart Association in an initiative to help save lives by teaching 10,000 individuals how to perform hands-only CPR. Be the difference for someone you love by watching the hands-only CPR training video. Prepare yourself today!

CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Hands-only CPR is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths. If someone experiences cardiac arrest (their heart stops beating), first call 911.

Then begin hands-only CPR by pushing hard and fast on the person’s chest at a rhythm of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. These chest compressions act like an external heart to help pump blood to vital organs such as the brain.

Did you know that 7 out of 10 cardiac arrests occur at home? For every minute that passes without hands-only CPR, a person’s chance of survival decreases 10 percent. The life that you save may be a loved one.

For more matters of the heart, visit sahealth.com/heart.