KENS CARES: GO RED for Women’s Heart Month

Rock your red this February and take charge of your heart health.

SAN ANTONIO — The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst to help save women’s lives.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. One of 3 women will pay that price with their life. Yet, nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented with lifestyle changes like a healthy diet and exercise.

It’s important to recognize the warning signs of heart disease that women may experience − chest pain, shortness of breath, pain in the jaw or back, nausea and/or lightheadedness.

The Go Red movement is a challenge for women to take charge of their heart health. Let’s work together to prevent cardiovascular disease because losing even one woman to this disease is too many. Let’s Go Red!

G: GET YOUR NUMBERS

Ask your doctor to check your blood pressure and cholesterol.

O: OWN YOUR LIFESTYLE

Stop smoking, lose weight, exercise, and eat healthy.

R: REALIZE YOUR RISK

We think it won’t happen to us, but heart disease kills one of three women.

E: EDUCATE YOUR FAMILY

Make healthy food choices for you and your family.

D: DON’T BE SILENT

Tell every woman you know that heart disease is our No. 1 killer.

NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY

Friday, February 4, 2022

On the first Friday of every February, which is designated as Go Red Day, the nation comes together to ignite a wave of red across the country to raise awareness of heart disease in women.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Wear Red on February 4 to raise awareness of heart disease

Visit GoRedForWomen.org to learn more about heart disease in women and how it can be prevented

Protect the hearts you love with a donation to the American Heart Association

Nothing beats saving a life. Learn the lifesaving skill of Hands-Only CPR when someone experiences a cardiac arrest at SAhealth.com/Heart.