KENS CARES: Get Your Rear in Gear fundraiser helps fight colon cancer

Don’t wait for symptoms to occur before getting screened for this preventable, treatable and beatable disease.

One in 24 people will develop colon cancer in their lifetime, and 75 percent of those diagnosed have no family history of the disease. In fact, it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths, but no one likes to talk about it.

Not everyone who has colon cancer will have symptoms prior to their diagnosis. Don’t wait for symptoms to occur before getting screened.

With early detection and regular screenings starting at age 45, colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable.

The Colon Cancer Coalition’s signature fundraising event, Get Your Rear in Gear, helps fund local community programs right here in San Antonio.

These programs are designed to raise screening rates, support research, educate the public about the signs and symptoms of the disease, and provide support for patients and caregivers.

This year’s Get Your Rear In Gear fundraising goal is $50,000.

GET YOUR REAR IN GEAR 5K RUN/WALK

DATE: Sunday, April 2, 2023

LOCATION: Morgan’s Wonderland, 5223 David Edwards Dr., San Antonio, TX 78233

EVENT SCHEDULE:

6:45 a.m. – Registration and Packet Pick-up

7:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

7:50 a.m. – Kids' Fun Run (.6 mile)

8:00 a.m. – 5K timed Run followed by untimed Walk

Registration closes on Wednesday, March 29.

FEES:

Adults $40

Kids (18 and under) $25

Kids' Fun Run (10 and under) $20

Virtual Participants $25

Colorectal Cancer Survivors and Patients are Free

Join the fight to end colon cancer. Educate yourself about this largely preventable disease with information and resources at coloncancercoalition.org.