KENS CARES: Get the vax facts to fight back against COVID-19

KENS 5 is debunking some of the common myths about COVID-19 vaccines so you’ll know the truth.

We are all being exposed to a huge amount of COVID-19 information on a daily basis, and not all of it is reliable. Before considering vaccine information on the internet, check that the material comes from a credible source and is updated on a regular basis.

We're debunking some of the common myths about COVID-19 vaccines so you’ll know the truth:

Myth: IF YOU’VE RECOVERED FROM COVID, YOU DON’T NEED THE SHOT. FALSE

Fact: Re-infection is possible. It’s recommended that you get vaccinated 90 days after your positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Myth: VACCINES ARE NOW MANDATORY. FALSE

Fact: There is no requirement to get the vaccine, but it’s highly recommended by XXX.

Myth: THE COVID VACCINE GIVES YOU COVID-19. FALSE

Fact: The vaccines tells your body to reproduce a protein that’s part of the virus. This helps your body recognize and fight the virus.

Myth: THE COVID-19 VACCINE CHANGES YOUR DNA. FALSE

Fact: Part of the vaccine does enter cells, but not the part where your DNA lives.

Myth: AFTER YOU GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE YOU WON’T HAVE TO WEAR A MASK. FALSE

Fact: People vaccinated against COVID-19 still need to practice all COVID safety precautions.

Myth: COVID-19 VACCINES CAN CAUSE INFERTILITY AND MISCARRIAGE. FALSE

Fact: COVID-19 vaccines have not been shown to cause infertility or miscarriage.

Myth: I have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccines. FALSE

Fact: The federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States.

