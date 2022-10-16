KENS CARES: Let’s fight cancer together

Did you know that 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime?

SAN ANTONIO — The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting nonprofit with a vision of ending cancer as we know it. This organization works to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Whether you or someone you love has cancer, knowing what to expect can help you cope. The American Cancer Society website provides in-depth information on specific cancer types – including risk factors, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Beyond providing information, the American Cancer Society actively supports and guides people impacted by cancer – from increasing access to screening and advocating for more affordable health care to providing patients free transportation to doctors’ appointments and guiding patients and caregivers through a 24/7 helpline.

The American Cancer Society has everything you need to fuel the fight against cancer – right here in our community. And best of all, their help is free. You can find local programs and services here.

But, they can’t fight cancer alone. They need your support. You can help by becoming a volunteer, making a tax-deductible donation, or participating in a fundraising event to help save lives. Every dollar donated helps fund cancer research, education, advocacy and patient and family services.

The Ranch Chic Fashion Show and Cattle Baron’s Gala are just a few of the local fundraising events that take place each October in San Antonio.

To learn how the American Cancer Society saves lives and to donate, visit www.cancer.org.