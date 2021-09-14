KENS CARES: Donate to The Big Give on September 23 to support San Antonio-area nonprofits

Every dollar counts when you donate to thebiggive.org. The Big Give 24-hour day of giving helps over 400 participating nonprofits succeed in the community.

The Nonprofit Council is hosting their eighth year of The Big Give 24-hour day of giving. The Big Give will start at 12:01 a.m. and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 23. Over 400 nonprofits are participating this year.

Since 2014, Big Give has helped over 1,000 local nonprofits connect with more than 242,000 individual donors and collectively raised over $30 million to support the critical services nonprofits provide to our community.

This year, it is more important than ever for people to donate because so many nonprofits have had to continue reconfiguring or canceling their in-person fundraising activities and are still struggling with the effects of the pandemic.

“The stress felt by nonprofits in 2020 is still being felt today. This pandemic has been an incredible struggle. In-person fundraising events continue to be canceled, and funding has not kept up,” said Scott McAninch, CEO of The Nonprofit Council. “The Big Give is a fundraiser meant to raise money for local nonprofits, but it's also a day to celebrate the work they do. We gather them all on one website, allowing donors to search and find a new organization that they may have never given to before.”

Over $100,000 will be available during Match Minutes throughout the day. Match Minutes are a fun and effective way to engage more donors and effectively double their donations.

Everyone is encouraged to donate to the nonprofit(s) of their choice. Contributions can be made via credit and debit card, as well as ACH deposit and mobile wallet. Donations will be processed and received by GiveGab.

For more information about The Big Give and to donate to your favorite nonprofits, visit thebiggive.org.

About The Nonprofit Council

The Nonprofit Council is composed of professionals, business leaders and executive directors/CEOs of nonprofit organizations in San Antonio, Bexar County and surrounding counties who have a mission to support, connect and strengthen the leadership of nonprofits. The Council strives to accomplish this mission through advocacy, training, resource sharing, networking and the strength and extensive knowledge of the organization’s combined membership. More information is available at tncouncil.org.