KENS CARES: Keep San Antonio warm this winter... Donate your used coats

SAN ANTONIO — Winter is upon us in San Antonio, and the need for new or gently-used winter coats is on the rise for the less fortunate.

Five Star Cleaners is working with KENS 5, Santikos Theaters and Chris Madrid’s to assure that San Antonio stays warm this winter through their annual winter coat drive: Cold Days, Warm Hearts.

Every year, thousands of coats have been collected, repaired and cleaned, then provided to the good folks at SAMMinistries (SAMM), Christian Assistance Ministries (CAM) and Pearl Street Church for distribution to those who may not have the means to purchase a coat.

Beginning December 26 through January 31, patrons can drop off new or gently used coats to any open Santikos Theater (7 locations), Five Star Cleaners (14 locations), or Chris Madrids. Coats are needed for all ages, from kids to adults.

Every donation will receive (one per person)

Free regular popcorn and 30-minute game card at Santikos

$5 Five Star Cleaners gift certificate

$5 Chris Madrid’s coupon (dining in or to-go)

Cold Days, Warm Hearts Drive-thru Coat Drop Off Event Dates

Help us make San Antonio a better place to live.