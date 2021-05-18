KENS CARES: Donate to the 2021 Rowan Windham Memorial Cereal Drive to help fight childhood hunger

KENS 5 and Methodist Children's Hospital are holding a telethon to accept monetary donations.

SAN ANTONIO — To help, please donate online at https://my.safoodbank.org/cerealdrive

Before his passing, Rowan Windham hoped to eliminate childhood hunger by collecting boxes upon boxes of cereal from his hospital room. In his honor, Methodist Children's Hospital champions a cereal drive every year to help reach Rowan’s goal. Rowan’s story touched the hearts of General Mills executives, inspiring a $50,000 donation for the second year in a row.

From May 24-30, 2021, you can help us reach our goal of collecting $100,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. Every $1 donated equals seven servings of cereal.

Prior to the pandemic, a staggering 1 in 4 children in our community were experiencing food insecurity. The need has more than doubled, with the San Antonio Food Bank serving nearly 120,000 members of our community each week.

Though we won’t be collecting physical boxes of cereal this year, we are still collecting funds. Your monetary donation benefits the San Antonio Food Bank’s Summer Meals for Kids program. Every $1 donated equals seven meals for kids.

In honor of the late Rowan Windham, KENS 5, Methodist Children’s Hospital and the San Antonio Food Bank will hold a telethon to collect monetary donations on Thursday, May 27, to help reduce hunger experienced by children this summer.

Thank you for helping us end childhood hunger in San Antonio. When we come together, incredible things happen!

About Rowan Windham

At age 4, Rowan was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. He spent more than 1,500 days in the hospital and underwent 100 surgeries.

He passed away in December 2016 at age 10 of complications from two bone marrow transplants.

Despite his battle with the disorder, Rowan affected the lives of countless people with his unwavering faith, courage, strength and love.

When Rowan learned of childhood hunger and the cereal drive at Methodist Children’s Hospital, he began asking the public to donate.