SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with Methodist Healthcare hospitals will partner with the San Antonio Police Department for a "Crush the Crisis" Opioid Take Back Day on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of these medications.

According to the Health Collaborative's Community Health Needs Assessment:

In 2017, 50.9 opioid prescriptions were issued per 100 adults in the past year (Bexar County.)

Not limited just to opioids, an estimated 6,800 people per 100,000 Bexar County adults misuse psychotherapeutic drugs.

Bexar County had 657 emergency department visits for opioid overdose in 2017 for a rate of 3.35 visits per 10,000 population.

Just over half of Bexar County visits involved commonly-prescribed opioids, while a quarter involved heroin.

CRUSH THE CRISIS – OPIOID TAKE BACK DAY

WHAT: Accepted medications include: Any prescribed or over-the-counter tablets, capsules and patches, including: Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana). We will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets or liquids.

WHO: Hospital employees, including doctors, nurses and staff, and members of the San Antonio Police Department invite community members to safely dispose of unused medications.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 7 - 9 a.m. to noon

WHERE: The drive-by medication drop-offs are conveniently located at:

Methodist Hospital, John E. Hornbeak Building, 4450 Medical Drive, front entrance driveway

Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, 1310 McCullough, behind hospital at the corner of East Laurel and Paschal Streets

Northeast Methodist Hospital, 12412 Judson Road, main entrance driveway

For more information on Crush the Crisis, call 833-582-1970.