KENS CARES: 'Crush the Crisis' during Opioid Take Back Event

Saturday, November 7, community members are invited to safely dispose of unused medications.

SAN ANTONIO — Methodist Healthcare wants your help to "crush the crisis" that is the opioid epidemic.

This Saturday, November 6, community members are invited to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications during 'Opioid Take Back Day.'

Three facilities throughout town will accept medications, including tablets, capsules, and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).

Needles, syringes, lancets, and liquids will not be accepted.

The drive-by medication drop-offs will be located at:

Methodist Hospital | Specialty and Transplant, 8201 Ewing Halsell Drive, behind the hospital, at the Texas Transplant Institute entrance.

Metropolitan Methodist Emergency Center at the Quarry, 250 E. Basse Rd., behind the Emergency Center

Methodist Hospital | Northeast-12412 Judson Road, main entrance driveway

Drive-by medication drop-offs will be accepted between 9 a.m. and noon.