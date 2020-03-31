During times of uncertainty, our community comes together to support each other. COVID-19 is a new test of our collective strength. As social distancing and self-quarantining become the new normal, we’re facing new economic challenges.

To support this rapidly escalating need, the San Antonio Area Foundation, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, and other community partners have created the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support individuals, families and the community struggling in the wake of the new virus.

The fund will support nonprofit organizations serving communities disproportionately and negatively affected by the health, economic, education, housing and social impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable in San Antonio are taken care of.

Individuals interested in making a donation of $25 or more to the fund can do so by visiting www.helpsatx.org or texting HELPSATX to 41444.

