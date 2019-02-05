Carry The Load is a non-profit dedicated to providing active, meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes.

Join KENS 5 and Methodist Healthcare as we honor the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Help us restore the true meaning of Memorial Day by joining us on Sunday, May 19, for a 1.5-mile walk through San Antonio with the West Coast Carry The Load relay team. It's free for the public.

To register as a participant and find out more, visit www.carrytheload.org and click on Memorial May Events.

CLICK HERE for a flyer detailing the May 19th event schedule.

May 19th Event Schedule:

Join us as we begin our walk with the relay team at La Quinta San Antonio Riverwalk, 303 Blum Street, San Antonio, TX 78205. 11 a.m.: Begin the 1.5-mile walk through San Antonio with the Carry The Load West Coast Relay Team as we pass the Alamo and Veterans Memorial Park.

Begin the 1.5-mile walk through San Antonio with the Carry The Load West Coast Relay Team as we pass the Alamo and Veterans Memorial Park. 12 p.m.: Arrive at La Villita's Juarez Plaza for the San Antonio rally. Hang out with the relay team and enjoy the festivities until 1 p.m.

