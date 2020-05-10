KENS CARES: 10 days, one goal to fight PKD and improve lives

Walk with us anywhere, anytime and fundraise from wherever you feel safest during this virtual event.

SAN ANTONIO — The annual San Antonio Walk for PKD is your chance to take a small step and make a big difference in the lives of those who have polycystic kidney disease, also known as PKD.

One hundred percent of each donation funds life-saving research to find treatments and a cure. This year, instead of gathering in person to walk, we’ll be kicking off and celebrating our community online.

Walk with us anywhere, anytime and fundraise from wherever you feel safest during the virtual 10-day event. Register as an individual, join a team or create a team and set a fundraising goal.

With your help, treatments and a cure are within reach for millions faced with PKD. #walkforPKD

ABOUT THE EVENT

Virtual event dates: October 9-18, 2020

Register and donate: walkforpkd.org/sanantonio

This important message is provided by KENS 5 and our sponsor Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!

ABOUT PKD FOUNDATION

The PKD Foundation helps patients and loved ones learn about PKD and how to manage the disease while maintaining a high quality of life. They do this through promoting research, education, advocacy, support and awareness on a national level, along with direct services to local communities across the country.