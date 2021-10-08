KENS CARES: 10 days with one goal... Fighting PKD and improving lives

This year's walk is a virtual event to raise funds and unite in the fight to end PKD.

SAN ANTONIO — The annual San Antonio Walk for PKD is your chance to take a small step and make a big difference in the lives of those who have polycystic kidney disease, also known as PKD.

One hundred percent of the funds raised go to life-saving research to help find treatments and a cure. This year, the walk will be a virtual 10-day event. We encourage participants to unite in the fight to end PKD and walk with us anywhere, anytime and fundraise from wherever you feel safest.

Register as an individual, join a team or create a team and set a fundraising goal. With your help, treatments and a cure are within reach for millions faced with PKD. Use the hashtag #WalkforPKD!

ABOUT THE EVENT

Virtual event dates: October 8-17, 2021

Register and donate: walkforpkd.org/sanantonio

This important message is provided by KENS 5 and our sponsor Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!

ABOUT PKD FOUNDATION

The PKD Foundation helps patients and loved ones learn about PKD and how to manage the disease while maintaining a high quality of life. They do this through promoting research, education, advocacy, support and awareness on a national level, along with direct services to local communities across the country.