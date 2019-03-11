SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 cares about our community and is partnering with K9s For Warriors to bring service dogs to disabled veterans with a phone bank on November 11.

K9s for Warriors is the nation's largest veteran service organization that provides service dogs to post-9/11 disabled veterans. The organization believes highly-skilled service dogs empower warriors to get back to life after service with dignity and independence.

The dogs can help veterans mitigate the symptoms associated with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and Military Sexual Trauma (MST).

The service dogs are provided at no cost to the veterans in the program.

The program also provides new life for the dogs. About 90% of the service dogs come from shelters or are owner-surrendered, saving them from abandonment and possible euthanasia.

The organization says it rescues two lives, the rescued dog and the wounded warrior rescued by the dog.

Call 210-714-9100 from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 11 to make a donation to help K9s for Warriors with its mission on behalf of disabled veterans. We will hear from some of the veterans and meet some of the dogs on our 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts. Or you can visit this website to make a donation online.