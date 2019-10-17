KENS 5 cares about our community! We're holding a phone bank Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. to benefit the 100 Club of San Antonio.

The 100 Club supports the families of fallen law enforcement and firefighters in Bexar County.

San Antonio Fire Department firefighter Greg Garza died Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while working at the scene of a fire on the east side of downtown San Antonio. Garza was a 17-year veteran of the department.

Call 210-714-9100 from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday to make a donation to help the 100 Club with its mission on behalf of San Antonio's first responders.

You also can make a donation online: https://www.100clubsa.org/donate/