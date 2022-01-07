Donate a coat to keep San Antonio's homeless warm this winter

You can help people in our community warm up by supporting the Cold Days, Warm Hearts Winter Coat Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — Winter is upon us in San Antonio, and the need is on the rise for new and gently used winter coats for the less fortunate. Five Star Cleaners is working with KENS 5 and Santikos Theaters to ensure that San Antonio stays warm this winter through the Cold Days, Warm Hearts Coat Project.

Every year, thousands of coats are collected, repaired and cleaned, then provided to the good folks at SAMMinistries (SAMM), Christian Assistance Ministries (CAM) and Pearl Street Church for distribution to those who may not have the means to purchase a coat.

Beginning December 20 through January 31, patrons can drop off new or gently used coats to any Five Star Cleaners or Santikos Theater and receive a $5 gift certificate from Five Star Cleaners and a free 30-minute game card and discounts from Santikos while supplies last.

Coats are needed for all ages − from kids to adults. Click here for a list of donation drop-off locations.

Join KENS 5 and our partners for a winter wonderland on Friday, January 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Santikos Cibolo location. Patrons are encouraged to donate their new or gently used coats, and then enjoy snow tubing and fun activities outside while you mingle with KENS 5 personalities.

COLD DAYS, WARM HEARTS COAT PROJECT EVENT

When: January 7, 2022

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Santikos Theater, 18124 IH-35 (IH-35 @ Cibolo Valley Rd.)