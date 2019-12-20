Winter is upon us in San Antonio, and the need for new or gently-used winter coats is on the rise for the less fortunate. Five Star Cleaners is working with KENS 5 and Santikos Theaters to assure that San Antonio stays warm this winter through their annual Cold Days, Warm Hearts winter coat project.

For over 35 years, Five Star Cleaners has been working to keep San Antonio warm for the winter through their Cold Days, Warm Hearts coat drive. Over 135,000 coats have been collected, repaired and cleaned, then provided to the good folks at SAMMinistries (SAMM), Christian Assistance Ministries (CAM) and Pearl Street Church for distribution to their clients who may not have the means to purchase coats.

Five Star Cleaners and Santikos Theaters have teamed up to give back to those who give. Beginning December 26 through January 31, patrons can drop off new or gently used coats to any Santikos Theater or Five Star Cleaners any day, any time and receive a free popcorn, a 30-minute game card and a $5 Five Star Cleaners gift certificate for their coat donation.

Join KENS 5, Five Star Cleaners and Santikos Theaters for a winter wonderland on Friday, January 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the new Santikos Cibolo location. Patrons are encouraged to bring their new or gently used coats and then enjoy snow tubing and Star Wars characters while you mingle with KENS 5 personalities.

COLD DAYS, WARM HEARTS COAT PROJECT EVENT

When: January 3, 2020

Time: 4-7 p.m.

Where: Santikos Theater, 18124 IH-35 (IH-35 @ Wiederstein Rd.)

When it comes to community, KENS cares! KENS CARES and our sponsor Methodist Healthcare are committed to making a difference in our community through public service.