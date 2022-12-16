'Cold Days, Warm Hearts' winter coat drive helps keep the homeless warm this winter

You can help people in our community warm up by supporting the winter coat drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Winter is upon us in San Antonio, and the need for new or gently used coats is on the rise for the less fortunate.

Five Star Cleaners is working with KENS 5 and Santikos Theaters to assure that San Antonio stays warm this winter through their annual winter coat drive: Cold Days, Warm Hearts.

Every year, thousands of coats are collected, repaired and cleaned, then they're provided to the good folks at SAMMinistries (SAMM), Christian Assistance Ministries (CAM) and Pearl Street Church for distribution to those who may not have the means to purchase a coat.

Now through January 31, viewers can drop off new or gently used coats to any Five Star Cleaners or Santikos Theater in the greater San Antonio area. Coats are needed for all ages, from kids to adults.

Every donation will receive (one per person):

A Santikos coupon and 30-minute game card

$5 Five Star Cleaners coupon

Help us make San Antonio a better place to live!