Champions for Change: Eighth-grader spreads anti-bullying message inspired by tragedy

Gabriel Gonzales started making anti-bullying speeches in his classroom four years ago. Now, he gives other students hope after bullying killed someone he knew.

SAN ANTONIO — "Typical teenager" is likely the description you’ll get from Gabriel Gonzales about who he is. Part of that is true. He’s into doing things a 13-year-old boy would do like tossing a football around.

There are parts of his life that sets him apart from others. He is also a caregiver with his mother for his disabled father. Gonzales loves community service. He’s a member of the National Junior Honor Society. The Zachry Middle School student is also a member of the San Antonio Young Marines.

He lost a female member of the group to the cruel crush of bullying. So, he decided to turn his feelings into something productive.

“I have not been bullied myself but I’ve seen it in my school,” Gonzales said. “And I’ve stepped in for the kid who’s been bullied and I helped him out.”

It started with a speech to his fourth grade class. Then, his words started to spread.

“I do a lot of speeches in the schools to like fifth graders transitioning into middle school,” He said. “And I’m telling you, I’m like---you have friends in elementary all the years and then they suddenly—they could turn on you.”

He created ‘Be a Buddy, Not a Bully.’ The goal is to show children they have a way out of bullying. Gonzales believes his message is having an impact.

“Like when I write speeches, bullying has gone down in that school,” Gonzales said.

His mother, Samantha, is proud of him .

“When I see Gabriel up there giving the speech, it really warms my heart,” She said. “I wish somebody when I was that young to tell me---hey you know---you have people. Ask your teacher for help or your principal, your counselor.”

His words are personal for her because she was a victim of bullying in school.

“It was tough. My eighth-grade year, I had even told my mom---you know what---I don’t want to go to school anymore.”