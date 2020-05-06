Champion for Change: Young mask-maker’s natural fit for charity

Mateo’s Alcorta’s wanted to protect his favorite boy band from the Coronavirus. In the process, he started making free facemasks for people all over the world.

SAN ANTONIO — K-Pop group BTS may not know they have a huge fan in Mateo Alcorta. The South Korean singing group can be found through his home. He has even made his parents fans of their music.

Elizabeth Salinas said when the group started to cancel concerts in February her son wanted to do something.

“And he came to me and wad was like—ok, we need to make masks for BTS,” Salinas said.

She taught the nine-year-old how to sew the masks after he decided on a design. He also learned how to crochet the straps to put on the ear. His creations started to takeoff when he offered them to neighbors in his community—at no charge.

“We passed them out to our neighbors,” Salinas said. “We put it on the Nextdoor App and after that it just started taking off.”

Alcorta’s mother and father buy the supplies for his masks. He makes designs for sports enthusiasts, cartoon lovers and more.

“When my mom told me about the Coronavirus, I kind of wanted to help people by giving them facemasks,” He said.

Giving wasn’t hard for the Jimmie L. Elrod Elementary School student. Law enforcement, healthcare workers and anyone in need got the yield of his benevolence. His free masks became in demand from places he has never been.

“Singapore. Sent some to the UK, the Philippines, Canada, all over the states,” Salinas said.

Alcorta said he will keep making the free masks until the virus is gone. His effort was recognized by Bexar County Constables. He was also commended by Methodist Children’s Hospital as one of their annual ‘Champions for Change.’

The BTS diehard is happy to receive the recognition but isn’t sure why he’s being showcased for something people should do naturally.

Alcorta has a mission. It does not have an official name.